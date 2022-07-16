Queens Sports Club pitch report: Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI Bulawayo pitch report today match

Queens Sports Club pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the match between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.

Zimbabwe and Netherlands will be up against each other in the final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022. Both teams have already qualified for the world cup, but they would definitely want to take the trophy of this tournament home.

Both teams are undefeated in the tournament so far, and this match can be an interesting one to watch out for. The pacers of the Dutch side have been in outstanding form, and they would want to continue. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have played as a unit, and they also have a balanced side.

Queens Sports Club pitch report

The pitch at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo has been helpful for the batters, and the pacers have also got a fair bit of help from the surface out here. So, this ground has produced some really competitive tracks in the tournament so far.

A total of 8 matches have been played at this venue in this tournament so far, where seven times the batting first won the match, and the target has been chased just once. The average 1st innings score at this venue has been 168 runs, which is a really good score to defend.

There is an even bounce on the wicket, and the batters can play their shots trusting the bounce. The outfield has also been great in the tournament, whereas the shorter boundaries make the job easier for the batters. However, the pacers have been able to move the ball, and the cold temperature works in the favour of the bowlers.

Yet again, a cold day is expected in Bulawayo, and it is interesting to note that 3 pacers of the Dutch side are in the list of top-4 wicket-takers of the tournament. Both teams would want to bat first after winning the toss as chasing has been tough at this very venue.