Quinton de Kock vs Shardul Thakur IPL record: QDK vs Delhi Capitals IPL stats and last 5 innings list

Quinton de Kock vs Shardul Thakur IPL record: The duo would face each other for the second time in the ongoing season of the IPL.

The 45th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With 6 wins out of 9 matches, LSG, courtesy of some useful contributions from the likes of their all-rounders in Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis et al in the top-7, continue to deliver match after match. They currently sit comfortably at the third spot in the points table.

The DC, on the other hand, despite winning their previous match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), have looked scratchy in the season so far, with their skipper Rishabh Pant yet to find his groove. With 4 wins and as many losses, they are presently placed at the 6th spot in the table.

Quinton de Kock vs Shardul Thakur IPL record

The last time the duo faced off against each other was during the 15th match of the ongoing season. However, de Kock played mere three deliveries bowled by Thakur and managed to take two singles to see him off without taking much of a risk.

Overall, the wicket-keeper batter from South Africa has had a wood over the Indian fast bowling all-rounder in IPL history.

De Kock has faced Thakur in a total of five innings in the marquee league, and has managed to score 44 runs off him in 30 deliveries at a decent strike rate and average of 146.66 and 44.00 respectively.

Having got hit for three Fours and as many Sixes, Thakur has managed to dismiss the Proteas southpaw batter mere once in the IPL.

QDK vs Delhi Capitals IPL stats and last 5 innings list

Quinton de Kock has played 11 matches against the Delhi Capitals (previous Delhi Daredevils) while playing for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since the 2018 edition of the IPL.

The 29-year-old has managed to score 331 runs across these 11 innings at an average and strike rate of 30.09 and 134.00 respectively, with the assistance of a couple of half-centuries.