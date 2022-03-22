Wankhede Stadium upcoming matches: Wankhede Stadium IPL 2022 list of matches

Wankhede Stadium upcoming matches: The iconic Wankhede Stadium will be hosting 20 league matches this season.

It will only be for the third time in the history of Indian Premier League that Wankhede Stadium will be hosting an IPL season opener. IPL 2021 finalists Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be locking horns in the first match of IPL 2022 on March 26.

A 10-team affair for the first time since 2011, IPL 2022 will be played across four venues namely Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium (CCI) and DY Patil Stadium and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. While the first three stadiums are in and around Mumbai, the MCA Stadium is situated in Pune.

Dr. Vijay Patil, the President of the Mumbai Cricket Association shares an update on the iconic Wankhede Stadium’s renovation. He also adds that providing top-class facilities to fans has always been our top priority.#MCA #Mumbai #Cricket #IndianCricket #Wankhede #BCCI #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/mIEheN0aKK — Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) March 19, 2022

It will be for the first time in the history of IPL that all 70 league matches of an IPL season will be played in one Indian state Maharashtra. As far as the playoffs are concerned, BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) are yet to make public the fixtures for the same.

Wankhede Stadium upcoming matches

Wankhede Stadium, which had hosted IPL 2021 matches before it was suspended due to a deadly second COVID-19 wave in India, has been venue to 84 IPL matches over the years.

Much like the DY Patil Stadium, Wankhede will also be hosting 20 league matches as each one of the 10 teams (including home team Mumbai Indians) will be playing four league matches at this venue.

March 26 – Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 19:30 hours (IST)

March 28 – Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants at 19:30 hours (IST)

April 1 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings at 19:30 hours (IST)

April 5 – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 19:30 hours (IST)

April 10 – Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants at 19:30 hours (IST)

April 16 – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 19:30 hours (IST)

April 24 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians at 19:30 hours (IST)

April 25 – Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings at 19:30 hours (IST)

April 27 – Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 19:30 hours (IST)

April 28 – Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 19:30 hours (IST)

May 1 – Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants at 15:30 hours (IST)

May 2 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals at 19:30 hours (IST)

May 7 – Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals at 15:30 hours (IST)

May 8 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 15:30 hours (IST)

May 12 – Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians at 19:30 hours (IST)

May 15 – Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans at 15:30 hours (IST)

May 17 – Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 19:30 hours (IST)

May 19 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at 19:30 hours (IST)

May 21 – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at 19:30 hours (IST)

May 22 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings at 19:30 hours (IST)