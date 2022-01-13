Rahane and Pujara memes: Twitter reactions and funniest memes on Pujara and Rahane last 10 innings in Tests

Rahane and Pujara memes: The senior Indian duo has registered another failure at the highest level to disappoint fans.

There is no going into a safe house about the fact that senior Indian batting pair of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane might well have played their last Test innings for now.

Pujara and Rahane, who were dismissed in back-to-back overs on the third day of the third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Cape Town, have let down their team and fans for the umpteenth time in the last two years or so.

Pujara and Rahane, who have been quite fortunate to receive ample support from two different team managements, might have to make way for they are being given repeated opportunities for in-form players who are warming the bench.

Pujara and Rahane, both of whom average <25 in their last 10 individual Test innings, haven’t scored a Test century since January 2019 and December 2020 respectively. Agreed that they have played a few vital innings in the recent years but the Indian team expects and deserves much more from their two senior batters than a half-century in a Test victory here or there.

With India already in a spot of bother in the ongoing match at Newlands, losing Pujara and Rahane for a combined total of a run on a Day 3 pitch further added to their woes. While Pujara had to walk back to the pavilion after being victim of a superlative catch at leg slip, Rahane failed to adjust in front of extra bounce gloving the ball behind the wickets in the process.

Rahane and Pujara memes

After 2 year bad Performance Team management still give them chances.. Iyer, Vihari, Gill to team management #INDvsSA #PURANE

#AjinkyaRahane pic.twitter.com/SuSZnfrbST — Vaibhav D (@Vaibhav04563161) January 13, 2022

After getting out again so cheaply both Rahul and Virat to #PURANE be lie pic.twitter.com/tMTpXK8Ihh — Kumar (@bhaveshkjha) January 13, 2022

Halke me le rahe the bc 😂 #PURANE pic.twitter.com/izs3rv99SL — or sunao (@BasbadiyaYar) January 5, 2022

List of reasons why Ajinkya Rahane should play next test series. #INDvsSA #PURANE pic.twitter.com/wWoy2ppdht — Positive Entropy (@EntropyPositive) January 13, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.