Rahul Tewatia IPL 2022 price auction: Rahul Tewatia IPL teams full list

Rahul Tewatia IPL 2022 price: The all-rounder form Gujarat Titans is in prolific form in Indian Premier League 2022.

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia might have won his maiden Player of the Match award in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League this afternoon but no one can take away from him the fact that he has played pivotal roles in winning four matches.

Tewatia, who is arguably the most consistent finisher this season, marked his impact-generating presence while sealing run-chases on four separate occasions.

In the recently concluded match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium, Tewatia scored 43* (25) with the help of five fours and two sixes. Having batted at a strike rate of 172, Tewatia played a prominent role in a match-winning 79-run fifth-wicket partnership alongside batter David Miller (39*).

In eight innings this season, Tewatia has scored 179 runs at an average and strike rate of 44.75 and 161.26 respectively. While Tewatia would’ve liked to contribute with the ball as well, he has leaked 65 runs in his five overs without picking a wicket this season.

Rahul Tewatia IPL 2022 price auction

Tewatia, who had registered himself for INR 40 lakh in the mega auction held in Bengaluru earlier this year, was bought by Gujarat for a whopping INR 9 crore.

Readers must note that two South Indian teams in RCB and Chennai Super Kings had initially contested for Tewatia in the auction. GT, who entered the fray after Tewatia’s price went past INR 2 crore, were resilient enough to not let CSK buy the 28-year old player.

It is noteworthy that Tewatia had made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2014. A two-year stint was followed by Tewatia missing IPL 2016. In the following year, the left-handed batter represented Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) for a lone season.

Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) had bought Tewatia in 2018 auction for a two-year stint. Tewatia, who returned to Royals for a second stint between 2020-2021, appears to have a longer stay at Gujarat now.