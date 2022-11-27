Rain eased off meaning in Cricket: Weather forecast Seddon Park Hamilton today 27 November

A delayed start for sure, but the second ODI between India and New Zealand did get underway after the Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson won the Toss and opted to field first.

Both the teams have come up with a change or two from their previous ODI. Allrounder Michael Bracewell has been roped in replacing Adam Milne for the Kiwis. India, on the other hand have come up with a couple of changes.

Unfortunately, wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson had to be left out to accommodate a sixth bowling option – the absence of which had hurt India at Auckland during the first ODI. Deepak Hooda, the only off-spinning allrounder in the squad apart from Washington Sundar has replaced him in the line-up.

The other change has been the inclusion of allrounder Deepak Chahar in place of Shardul Thakur, after the latter had an ordinary outing with the ball on Friday especially during the death Overs.

However, with mere 4.5 Overs into the Indian innings, incessant rain has halted the match proceedings presently.

Rain eased off meaning in Cricket

At around 07:30 am (IST), the rain Gods decided to make an appearance in line with the weather forecast for the day. However, just about 20 minutes later the rain seemed to have eased off a bit, with slight promise of the conditions becoming brighter.

‘Rain eased off’ means that the intensity or speed of rain has gradually/slowly reduced, so much so that one might hope for the match to restart soon.

However, around half-an-hour later, with the clock reading 08:35 (IST), heavy rains started descending down at the Seddon Park, with the Cricket website Cricbuzz even stating that some section of the fans have already stated to leave the stadium in disappointment an no hope for resumption.

Weather forecast Seddon Park Hamilton today 27 November

Heavy rain is predicted at least for the next couple of hours at the match venue in Hamilton, with the weather continuing to remain cloudy till the end of the day.

While a washout might well be up on the cards, we are surely up for a rain-truncated second ODI in case the forecast improves singnificantly.

Hamilton hourly weather November 27 (local time 04:45 pm at the time of writing)

05:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 68%).

06:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

07:00 PM – 13 degree (Rain Probability – 68%).

08:00 PM – 13 degree (Rain Probability – 52%).

09:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 48%).

10:00 PM – 13 degree (Rain Probability – 41%).

11:00 PM – 12 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).