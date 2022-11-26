Seddon Park Hamilton boundary length in meters: Seddon Park boundary length and ground size

After the 1st ODI in Auckland, the caravan of the 3-match ODI series between New Zealand and India has reached Hamilton’s Seddon Park, which will host the 2nd match of the series. New Zealand will aim to win the series by winning here. Seddon Park’s ground dimensions will also be looked at with great interest in this match.

New Zealand’s performance has been great at this stadium, and it has been seen that the pacers of the side love bowling at this venue. In the last match, Kane Williamson and Tom Latham proved that they are the main pillars of this side in the ODI setup. The team can go unchanged in this match.

Michael Vaughan said after the last match that the Indian team should go with at least 6 bowling options, but to do that, the team may have to drop Sanju Samson again, which will be unfair to him. Deepak Chahar can certainly get his chance in this match in place of Shardul Thakur.

Seddon Park Hamilton boundary length in meters

The first ODI was played at Eden Park in Auckland, and the dimensions of that ground surprised quite a few as it was not a conventional cricket stadium. However, Seddon Park is a conventional cricket ground, and the shape of this ground will certainly not surprise cricket fans.

Like all the other venues in New Zealand, the boundary dimensions of Seddon Park are not huge as well. The square boundaries at this ground are a little bigger than the straighter ones, but it should be easy for the batters to clear the boundary ropes here. The straight boundary is around 65 meters, whereas the square boundaries are around 69 meters.

This is an open ground, so the breeze will flow which will definitely assist the pacers in the initial overs. The duo of Tim Southee and Matt Henry has done well here in Hamilton, and they will again be a big threat to the Indian batters in this very game.