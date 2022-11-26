Hamilton Cricket Ground pitch report IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Seddon Park pitch for batting or bowling

Half-centuries from the top-3 Indian batters, and the much needed late surge off the bat of Washington Sundar (37* off 16) did take the team total past the 300-run mark, but the shorter boundary dimensions and an ordinary bowling attack featuring two debutants somehow did not exude confidence to take down the Kiwi batters.

Resultantly, during the first ODI at Eden Park on Friday, New Zealand defeated India by 7 wickets, with the pair of Tom Latham (145*) and skipper Kane Williamson (94* off 98) stitching an unbeaten double century partnership for the fourth wicket.

Having fielded only five bowling options on a small ground, the Indian think-tank somehow were absolutely sure that none of them could have an off-day, which is exactly what did not happen.

However, things will move on, to the Seddon Park in Hamilton next where both the teams will play the second ODI on November 27 (Sunday).

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side will have a few aspects to ponder upon and perhaps make the necessary changes as well, as they now find themselves in a do-or-die situation in order to stand a chance to win the three-match series.

Hamilton Cricket Ground pitch report

The Seddon Park last hosted a couple of ODIs in April this year between New Zealand and Netherlands, after more than a couple of years gap.

The average score across 35 men’s ODI at this venue since the year 1981, is 265.5, which is testament to the fact that the track here might act as yet another batting paradise. Also, the ground has nine pitches in totality with each one being as good as the other for the batters.

Additionally, expect a happy day out for the seamers from both the sides, who will get decent enough purchase off the deck especially with the new ball.

Expect captain winning the Toss to field first, with the opportunity up for the pacers’ grab early on, and with teams chasing here having a better record in terms of results going their way as well.