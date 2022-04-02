Rajasthan Royals coach 2022: RR support and coaching staff list 2022 IPL

Rajasthan Royals coach 2022: The SportsRush brings you the coaching staff of Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals started their IPL 2022 campaign with a bang against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. They won the game by a huge margin of 61 runs and their NRR took a steep rise.

Sanju Samson’s half-century and some blistering knocks by Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer powered Rajasthan to a brilliant total. The bowlers of the side were at the money from ball one, and they wrapped up the SRH side. Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets, whereas the duo of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna took a couple each.

The inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals are searching for their second IPL title. After winning the title in 2008, they have even struggled to qualify for the top-4 in most seasons. They have managed to secure a decent enough team for the IPL 2022 season.

Rajasthan Royals have always been criticized for their weak bowling, but they have accurately fixed the department this time around. With the arrival of R Ashwin & Yuzvendra Chahal in spin and Trent Boult & Prasidh Krishna in pace, the Royals have strengthened their bowling.

Rajasthan Royals coach 2022

Former Sri Lankan batter Kumar Sangakkara is the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals this season. Amol Mazumdar was the batting coach, but he has been now been given the role of off-season duties. Kumar Sangakkara is taking over as the batting coach role as well.

Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga is the bowling coach of the side. He was with the Mumbai Indians last time around, but this time he is with the Royals. Former Rajasthan Ranji player Dishant Yagnik is the fielding coach of the side. Paddy Upton is again back in the mix this season.

Head Coach: Kumar Sangakkara

Bowling Coach: Lasith Malinga

Fielding Coach: Dishant Yagnik

Team Manager: Romi Bhinder

Assistant Coach: Trevor Penney

Development and Performance Director: Zubin Bharucha

Team Catalyst: Paddy Upton

High-Performance Fast Bowling Coach: Steffan Jones