RR jersey 2022: New Rajasthan Royals jersey for IPL 2022 unveiled

RR jersey 2022: Rajasthan Royals have revealed their new jersey for the Indian Premier League 2022 season.

The inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals are searching for their second IPL title. After winning the title in 2008, they have even struggled to qualify for the top-4 in most seasons. They have managed to secure a decent enough team for the IPL 2022 season.

Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal were retained by the side, and the addition of Devdutt Padikkal has strengthened the top-order. To partner Sanju Samson in the middle-order, they have options like Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, and Karun Nair. They also have two Kiwi all-rounders in Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham.

Rajasthan Royals have always been criticized for their weak bowling, but they have accurately fixed the department this time around. With the arrival of R Ashwin & Yuzvendra Chahal in spin and Trent Boult & Prasidh Krishna in pace, the Royals have strengthened their bowling.

They also have pacers like Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Obed McCoy in their ranks. The overall squad has a mixture of youth and experience.

RR jersey 2022

Rajasthan Royals used to wear royal blue colour jerseys from 2008 to 2019, but they switched to pink and blue colours in 2020. This season also they have used the same pink and blue combination in their jersey. They have gone with blue sleeves and collar this time, whereas the rest of the jersey is pink in colour.

The Royals will start their IPL 2022 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Rajasthan Royals are placed alongside Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Supergiants in Group-A.

BCCI has made it official that the league games will be played in Mumbai and Pune. The venue of the playoffs is not decided yet. A total of 70 league games will be played this season