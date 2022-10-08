JSCA International Stadium Complex pitch report tomorrow match: JSCA Stadium Ranchi pitch report 2nd ODI batting or bowling

JSCA International Stadium Complex pitch report tomorrow match: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of IND vs SA 2nd ODI.

South Africa lost the T20I series, but they can clinch the ODI series by winning the 2nd ODI at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. The first match was a close one, and the fans would expect a similar kind of encounter here as well.

Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson fought well for the Indian team in the last match, and the rest of the batters would want to compliment them this time around. Shardul Thakur has been handy for the team with both the bat and the ball. The way Kuldeep Yadav bowled in the last game was a huge plus.

South Africa needs to win ODI games in order to directly qualify for the ICC World Cup in India next year. David Miller is looking in excellent form with the bat, and he would want to continue. This team is capable in both batting and bowling departments, and they will aim to win the series here.

Ranchi’s JSCA Stadium is a pitch that often favours the batters only. There is an even bounce on the pitch, and the batters will enjoy their time out here. The pacers are not expected to get any kind of movement from the pitch, so it will be easier for the batters to score runs here.

This is a pitch where the spinners can play a part as the game goes on. The pitch may get drier, and the spinners can generate some turn from the wicket. Kuldeep Yadav looked brilliant in the last match, and he can be a good option on tracks like these.

The last ODI at this ground was played in 2019 between India and Australia, where Australia won the match by 32 runs. Australia scored 313 runs, but the Indian team could not chase the target despite a valiant century from Virat Kohli. The average 1st innings score in 4 ODIs played here is 254 runs.

The outfield of this ground is very fast, and the boundaries are also not huge. So, we can expect a high-scoring encounter considering the quality of batters in both sides.