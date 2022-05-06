Ranveer Singh IPL team: Rohit Sharma cheered by Ranveer Singh cricket match Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium

Ranveer Singh IPL team: The ace Bollywood actor is present in the stands at the Cricket Club of India tonight.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma appears to have found some form after an elongated rough patch in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Sharma, 35, had scored 155 runs in nine innings at an average and strike rate of 17.22 and 123.01 respectively in this season before frequently hitting boundaries in their 10th match against Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium.

A contest between the top and bottom-ranked team on the points table was started by Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya inviting Mumbai in to bat first after winning the toss.

In spite of losing nine matches this season, MI stuck with their opening pair yet again to witness Sharma calling the shots against the likes of Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph.

It was on the first two deliveries off the second over that Sharma hit consecutive boundaries off Joseph to become an instant source of amazement for the fans. Sharma, who hit a six on the last delivery of the same over, played a ramp against Shami for another eye-catching six in the following over.

Joseph, who had made his IPL debut for Indians back in the day, continued to leak boundaries against his former captain as Sharma hit two more fours in the fourth over.

Sharma putting up a show at the Cricket Club of India earned him applause from ace actor Ranveer Singh, who is present at the venue for this match.

Sharma, who’ve hoped to register his maiden IPL 2022 half-century, was dismissed GT spinner Rashid Khan after scoring 43 (28) with the help of five fours and two sixes.

Ranveer Singh is celebrating all Rohit shot like us, he is a big Mumbai Indians and Rohit fan ✌ pic.twitter.com/CPtvp5zfZY — Jyran (@Jyran45) May 6, 2022

Ranveer, who generally supports Mumbai in the IPL, has been appearing in a lot of advertisements for host broadcaster Star Sports this season in a bid to promote his upcoming movie titled ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’.