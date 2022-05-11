Ravi Ashwin wife: Wife of Ashwin cricketer and family details

Ravi Ashwin wife: Rajasthan Royals’ all-rounder hit his maiden half-century in the Indian Premier League history against the Delhi Capitals.

During the 58th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai, Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin smashed his maiden IPL half-century against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Coming in to bat at no.3 after the fall of the in-form Jos Buttler (7 off 11), Ashwin had to offer a good enough contribution with the bat in the absence of Shimron Hetmyer, and with RR playing only seven batters yet again.

The 35-year-old, in fact, exceeded the expectations of the RR camp, as he stitched together a 53-run partnership alongside Devdutt Padikkal (48 off 30) for the third wicket.

Having hit his maiden fifty off 37 deliveries in his 132nd IPL innings, the veteran off-spinner was dismissed the very next ball on the first delivery of the 15th Over, as he returned back to the hut at the score of 50 (38) with the help of 4 Fours and two Sixes.

In Ash we trust! 💪🤞 pic.twitter.com/8eBk81tNSZ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 11, 2022

Ravi Ashwin wife

Ravichandran Ashwin had married his childhood friend Prithi Narayanan, more than a decade ago, on November 13, 2011. The couple studied together in high school.

Prithi, was in fact seen cheering for her husband at the DY Patil Stadium today.

Ashwin was born on September 17, 1986 to Chitra (mother) and Ravichandran (father), in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder’s father was a club-level cricketer as well, and played as a fast bowler. In fact, as is the tradition in most South Indian families, ‘Ravichandran’ is the 35-year-old’s father name.

In what is a lesser known fact, it was his mother’s advice that made Ashwin opt for spin bowling.

Ashwin and Prithi are proud parents to two daughters – Akhira and Aadhya.