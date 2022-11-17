Ravi Shastri family: Ravi Shastri wife and children name

Ravi Shastri has returned back with his commentary services post finishing his stint as India head coach.

Former team India head coach Ravi Shastri has yet again commenced with his ever famous commentary services post completing his stint as team India head coach after the T20 World Cup 2021.

Fans were in for a surprise when he returned back to the commentary box while calling the match developments in the Hindi language for the first time ever, during IPL 2022.

He was also heard commentating in English while also analyzing the match in Hindi as well from ground zero, during the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

With team India now ready to take part in a three-match away T20I series versus New Zealand, the 60-year-old will be part of the English commentary panel as well, alongside the likes of Aakash Chopra, Harsha Bhogle, Murali Kartik, and Simon Doull.

Ahead of the aforementioned series, Shastri took a dig at team India head coach Rahul Dravid for skipping the New Zealand tour, and not taking the opportunity to be with the team when it might perhaps go through a transition phase.

Ravi Shastri family

Ravi Shastri got married on March 18, 1990 to Ritu Singh, a doctor by profession and also a trained classical dancer.

However, the duo got divorced in the year 2012, thereby marking an end to their 22 years of togetherness. The couple also have a daughter named Aleka Shastri, who happens to be their only child.

While the 60-year-old’s present relationship status is not known, the rumours had suggested that he has been secretly dating the Hindi movie actress Nimrat Kaur for the past couple of years.

However, when contacted for a confirmation of the same, Shastri replied, “Nothing to say when it is the biggest load of cow dung. Cow dung says it all”.

Kaur too, took to her social media handle to dismiss the rumours for what they were in the first place.