“There is no substitute for raw pace”: Ravi Shastri compares Umran Malik to Anrich Nortje and wants him to gain exposure in New Zealand

Indian express pace bowler Umran Malik has been included in the Indian team for the white-ball tour of New Zealand. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik may get some chances and Ravi Shastri believes there is no substitute for the genuine pace of Umran.

IPL 2022 was a success story for Umran, where he finished as the 4th highest wicket-taker of the tournament behind Yuzvendra Chahal, Wanindu Hasaranga and Kagiso Rabada. He scalped 22 wickets in 14 games and was a bright light in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s overall disappointing campaign.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad decided to retain Umran, and he certainly prove their decision right by his performances in the tournament. He also won the emerging player of the tournament award.

Ravi Shastri compares Umran Malik to Anrich Nortje

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri wants Umran Malik to gain full exposure on the New Zealand tour. He called Umran one of the fastest bowlers in India and said that there is no substitute for genuine pace. Shastri gave examples of Haris Rauf, Naseem Shaham, Anrich Nortje, etc, who were at their best in the T20 World Cup.

Shastri believes when a team defends smaller totals, the bowlers with genuine pace can be very important, and he wants Umran to learn from every condition.

“He is one of the fastest bowlers in India and you saw what happened in the World Cup where genuine pace rattled opposition, whether it was Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Anrich Nortje,” Ravi Shastri said to Prime Video.

“So, there is no substitute for genuine pace. Even if you are defending small totals, so this is an opportunity for Umran, hopefully, he will learn from this exposure.”

Apart from Ravi Shastri, former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan also said that the Indian needs a genuine pacer like Umran Malik, and Malik can learn a lot from the New Zealand conditions. He said that variety is needed in any bowling attack, and a genuine pacer is necessary for it.