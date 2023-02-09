Ravindra Jadeja wife election result: Did Rivaba Jadeja win elections 2022?

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has made an excellent comeback in International cricket. Jadeja, who played an international game in August last year is back after recovering from a knee injury. He got injured during the Asia Cup in a freak injury and underwent surgery for the same.

In the ongoing Test between India and Australia, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were stitching a brilliant partnership, but Jadeja broke the partnership by taking the valuable wicket of Labuschagne. Jadeja’s magic continued, and he took the wicket of Matt Renshaw on the very next ball.

Smith was going strong, but even he could not handle Jadeja’s brilliance and got bowled against the Indian left-arm spinner. Jadeja completed his five-wicket haul by taking wickets of Todd Murphy and Peter Handscomb as well on a pitch that is tailor-made for spin bowling. Ahead of this match, Jadeja played a Ranji Trophy match as well to prove his fitness and scalped a fifer in that match too.

Jadeja bowled Smith

Jadeja bowled a peach of a delivery to dismiss Smith. On the last ball of the 42nd over, the Indian spinner managed to get the Australian ace batter. He was very consistent in bowling fuller length deliveries outside off to invite Smith to play his shots. The last three balls of Smith were quite identical.

The 2nd last ball of Smith turned away, and Smith played for the turn only, but the ball went straight to his stumps. Jadeja was elated about the dismissal, and the face of Labuschagne in the dressing room clearly showed how important the wicket of Smith was for both teams.

Ravindra Jadeja wife election result

Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja (BJP) contested in the recent Gujarat Elections, and she won her seat by a huge margin. She won the Jamnagar North Seat by beating her closest rival Karshanbhai Karmur (AAP) by 53,570 votes. Jadeja did a lot of campaigning for her wife, and he was successful in the end.