RCB auction 2022: List of players bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL auction 2022

RCB auction 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore are trying to make a title-winning team for the IPL 2022 in the auction.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is not so far away. Ahead of the event, a mega auction is taking place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February. This time there will be a total of 10 ten teams will be participating in the tournament. Apart from the existing eight teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the new franchises this season. A total of 590 players will go under the hammer, 370 Indian players and 270 overseas players.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the most popular franchises of the IPL, but they have not won a title yet. They received a major blow when Virat Kohli left the captaincy, but he is obviously retained. Glenn Maxwell has been one of the most inconsistent players of the IPL, but he is always in the demand. However, the way he played for RCB in the last season was exceptional, and he is retained as well. Mohammad Siraj is someone who has revived his career with the white ball, and retaining him was also not a tough decision.

RCB auction 2022

The event started with the ten marquee players, and Royal Challengers Bangalore got one of them. South Africa’s ace batsman Faf du Plessis will be donning the RCB colours in the upcoming season. The Chennai Super Kings’ star batsman finished as the 2nd highest run-scorer of the IPL 2021. CSK tried to retain him, but the paddle did not stop for the RCB, and they got their man for 7 Cr.

However, the RCB side went all out for their old pacer Harshal Patel. Patel won the purple cap last season, and it was a surprise that he was not retained. RCB’s strategy did not go well, and they spent a huge sum to lend Harshal Patel again. They bought the pacer for a price of 10.75 Cr. Harshal Patel has seen meteoric rise in just a span of a year. Punjab Kings also went in for him, but they failed.

More to follow….