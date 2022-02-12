Marquee players IPL 2022 teams: Who has bought marquee players in IPL auction 2022?

Marquee players IPL 2022 teams: The IPL 2022 auction started with the names of ten marquee players selected in advance.

The mega auction of IPL 2022 is underway in Bengaluru. All ten teams have started their bid to make a winning team. There already have been some cash-rich signings. IPL 2022 auction started with the marquee players.

The auction started with the Marquee players, and Shikhar Dhawan was the first to go under the hammer. There was a fight between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. However, the Kings won the race and got Dhawan for 8.25 Cr. Dhawan will now open with Mayank Agarwal in the IPL.

R Ashwin was the next name to go under the auction. Delhi Capitals tried to get him, but the Rajasthan Royals won the race. Ashwin will play for Rajasthan Royals for a price of 5 Cr. Pat Cummins was also a part of the list, and a lot of teams were after him, but KKR was rigid in getting him yet again. Cummins will be back playing for KKR for 7.25 Cr.

Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult were the next two overseas bowlers to go under the hammer. Many teams were after them, and there was a great battle. In the end, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals got one each. Rabada will play for Punjab for 9.35 Cr, whereas Boult will play for Rajasthan for 8 Cr.

Shreyas Iyer was called the hottest property of the auction, and it proved to be right as well. Delhi Capitals were interested in keeping him, but Gujarat and Kolkata were giving them a tough battle. KKR needed a captain, and they went all out for Shreyas Iyer in the end. Iyer will now play for KKR for a price of 12.25 Cr.

Two brilliant pick ups at excellent prices for KKR at the IPL auctions. Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins are steals at their prices and both possible captains. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) February 12, 2022

The next two names were Mohammad Shami and Faf du Plessis. Shami has been picked by the all-new Gujarat Titans side for 6.25 Cr, and he will partner Rashid Khan in bowling. Chennai Super Kings wanted to retain Faf, but they were unsuccessful. The Royal Challengers Bangalore put their paddle up, and they got the South African for 7 Cr.

The last two names were the destructive opening duo of Quinton de Kock and David Warner. Both of them attracted many teams, and in the end, Lucknow and Delhi got one each. Kock moved to Lucknow for 6.75 Cr, whereas Warner moved to Delhi for 6.25 Cr. IPL now has two more iconic opening duo in KL Rahul-Quinton de Kock and Prithvi Shaw-David Warner.

