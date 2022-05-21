RCB into playoffs: Can RCB go to playoffs 2022?

RCB into playoffs: Royal Challengers Bangalore have become the fourth team to qualify for Indian Premier League 2022.

During the 69th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in a close finish.

Mumbai, who have won their fourth match of the season, will finish this season as the bottom-ranked team in spite of winning their last league match.

Chasing a 160-run target, Indians won in the last over after all-rounder Ramandeep Singh (13*) hit a boundary off Khaleel Ahmed to seal the chase.

A 20-ball 50-run fourth-wicket partnership between Tilak Varma (21) and Tim David (34) played a titular role in winning this match especially after Ishan Kishan (48) and Dewald Brevis (37) were dismissed in quick succession. Coming in to bat at No. 5 with Indians needing 65 off 33, David hit two fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 309.09 to turn the tables on Saturday.

For Indians after their captain Rohit Sharma (2) won the toss and chose to bowl, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-0-25-3. While all-rounder Ramandeep Singh picked a couple of wickets, spinner Mayank Markande and all-rounder Daniel Sams picked a wicket apiece.

RCB into playoffs 2o22

The intriguing finish means that Capitals have been knocked out of IPL 2022. In what was a must-win match for them, losing the same has seen them finishing the league stage with seven wins and losses each.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have benefited from Delhi’s loss as it has confirmed their IPL 2022 playoffs berth. Having won eight and lost six out of their 14 league matches, RCB have qualified as the fourth team behind Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.