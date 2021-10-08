RCB Man of the Match today vs DC: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Bangalore vs Delhi IPL 2021 match?

RCB Man of the Match today vs DC: The wicket-keeper batter from Royal Challengers Bangalore won the match for his career-best knock.

During the 56th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in Dubai, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to register their ninth victory of the season.

Royal Challengers, who were the third team to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs, will do so with 18 points to their name. Had it not been for a negative NRR (Net Run rate), Bangalore had a chance of finishing in the Top Two alongside Delhi Capitals.

After RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl, Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for his team with bowling figures of 4-0-25-2. Other than Siraj, Daniel Christian, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel picked a wicket apiece as a combined bowling effort reduced Delhi to 164/5 in 20 overs.

Important win before the big match on Monday. Well played Bharat & Maxi 👏👏@RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/qFEwKQLSsG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 8, 2021

RCB Man of the Match today vs DC

Chasing a 165-run target, RCB wicket-keeper batter Srikar Bharat converted his maiden IPL half-century into a match-winning innings as a last-ball six off Avesh Khan powered his team to victory.

Bharat, 28, shared an unbeaten 111-run partnership for the fourth wicket alongside all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (51*) as the pair scored individual half-centuries in a winning cause. In what was only Bharat’s fourth T20 half-century as compared to Maxwell’s 43rd, the former was elected as the ‘Man of the Match’ for top-scoring for his team.

“Great wining on the last ball, and an incredible feeling to finish it off. Maxi and I just kept telling each other to watch that ball till the end. I wasn’t nervous at any point and I was just looking for the right ball and the opportunity to hit it out. I have worked hard and nothing comes easy. This will give us a lot of confidence,” Bharat was quoted as saying by Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.