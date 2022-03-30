RCB owner name: Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team owners list 2022

RCB owner name: The SportsRush brings you the owner details of the Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore started their tournament with a defeat in IPL 2022. The batters of the side scored a mammoth total against Punjab, but their bowlers could get the job done. Punjab Kings required 36 runs in the last three overs, but they chased it down in just a couple of overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League but they are yet to win a title. After the resignation of Virat Kohli, RCB appointed Faf du Plessis as the new captain of the side.

Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli will lead the batting lineup of the side. Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror and Sherfane Rutherford have been added to increase the batting depth. Dinesh Karthik will be the wicket-keeper and finisher of the team this season.

The pace bowling duo of Harshal Patel and Mohammad Siraj is quite reliable, but bowling at the death is an issue. Wanindu Hasaranga is the lead spinner of the side, and he has some good backups in Karn Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed.

RCB owner name

Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently owned by United Spirits Limited. The United Spirits Limited is the biggest alcoholic beverage company in India and the second largest in the world in terms of volume.

Mahendra Kumar Sharma is the current Chairman of United Spirits Limited, whereas Anand Kripalu is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. United Spirits Limited is the subsidiary of a multinational beverage alcohol company, Diageo.

The previous chairman of RCB was Anand Kripalu, who completed his term as Managing Director and CEO in June 30, 2021. Vijay Mallya was the Director of RCB from 2008 to 2016, but he was forced to resign due to his financial conditions. Vijay Mallya bought the Bangalore franchise for US$111.6 million in 2008.