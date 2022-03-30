When will RCB win IPL trophy: Can RCB win IPL 2022 under Faf du Plessis?

When will RCB win IPL trophy: The fan favourites Royal Challengers Bangalore are in search of their first IPL trophy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore started their tournament with a defeat in IPL 2022. The batters of the side scored a mammoth total against Punjab, but their bowlers could get the job done. Punjab Kings required 36 runs in the last three overs, but they chased it down in just a couple of overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League but they are yet to win a title. After the resignation of Virat Kohli, RCB appointed Faf du Plessis as the new captain of the side. Former Bangalore captain Virat Kohli also shared a congratulatory message for the new captain.

When will RCB win IPL trophy

Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli will lead the batting lineup of the side. Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror and Sherfane Rutherford have been added to increase the batting depth. Dinesh Karthik will be the wicket-keeper and finisher of the team this season.

The batting backups of the side are a very big issue. In the absence of Maxwell, the side has absolutely zero depth in the middle order. Players like Mahipal Lomror and Suyash Prabudesai have not played that much, whereas Sherfane Rutherford is also new to this competition.

The pace bowling duo of Harshal Patel and Mohammad Siraj is quite reliable, but bowling at the death is an issue. Harshal Patel won the purple cap last season, but the pitches in Mumbai aren’t offering that much grip. Mohammad Siraj’s white-ball credentials haven’t been proved yet. The arrival of Josh Hazlewood will give a boost to the side.

Wanindu Hasaranga is the lead spinner of the side, and he has some good backups in Karn Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed. All three of them are wicket-takers and Hasaranga has been solid in the international circuit.

It is quite early to say anything about the winning possibility of the side, but if the bowlers can bowl well at the death, the RCB side can be a title contender this season.