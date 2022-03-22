Which IPL team has most fans: The SportsRush brings you the list of followers of all the Indian Premier League 2022 teams.

We are living in a world of social media, and the IPL teams are not far away from it. The social media teams of the IPL franchises put content day and night to put behind the scene stuff in front of the fans. As the season is approaching, all the franchises are enhancing their social media game.

The IPL 2022 is set to start from 26 March 2022, whereas the final will be played on 29 May 2022. Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first game of the season. To check the full schedule of IPL 2022, click here.

IPL 2022 will fully be played in India only. BCCI has made it official that the league games will be played in Mumbai and Pune. The venue of the playoffs is not decided yet. A total of 70 league games will be played this season. There will be two groups of five teams each.

Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals are in Group A, whereas Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are in Group B.

Which IPL team has most fans

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are certainly the most popular franchises, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore is also not far away in terms of numbers. On Facebook, surprisingly Kolkata Knight Riders have the highest number of followers.

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are the new franchises, and they are currently lagging behind with respect to the other teams.