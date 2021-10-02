RCB vs PBKS Head to Head in IPL history | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings stats | IPL 2021 Match 48

RCB vs PBKS Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 48th match of IPL 2021.

The 48th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings in Sharjah tomorrow.

In the 11 matches that Royal Challengers have played this season, they have won seven and lost four to be at the third position on the points table. Likely to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs, RCB would be keen to win their third match in a row and confirm a spot for them in the next round.

Kings, on the other hand, are at the fifth position after winning five and losing seven at this point in time. Practically in a must-win zone, PBKS can’t afford to lose this match on a hot Sunday afternoon.

®️ E A D Y pic.twitter.com/ODzobzAxGW — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 2, 2021

As far as playing at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is concerned, Bangalore don’t have the best of records over here winning two and losing four out of their six matches. Contrary to them, Punjab have a stellar record at this venue winning five and losing just one match till date.

RCB vs PBKS Head to Head Records in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 27

Matches won by RCB: 12

Matches won by PBKS: 15

Matches played in India: 22 (RCB 11, PBKS 11)

Matches played outside India: 5 (RCB 1, PBKS 4)

RCB average score against PBKS: 159

PBKS average score against RCB: 158

Most runs for RCB: 716 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for PBKS: 412 (Lokesh Rahul)

Most wickets for RCB: 22 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most wickets for PBKS: 6 (Murugan Ashwin and Mohammed Shami)

Most catches for RCB: 14 (AB de Villiers)

Most catches for PBKS: 4 (Mandeep Singh)

The last time Bangalore and Punjab had locked horns against each other was at the Narendra Modi Stadium earlier this year. While Kings captain Lokesh Rahul had set the tone of a 34-run victory with his 91* (57) comprising of seven fours and five sixes, it was the emergence of all-rounder Harpreet Brar which had worked wonders for PBKS.

In addition to scoring 25* (17) in the first innings, Brar had followed it with bowling figures of 4-1-19-3 dismissing Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers in quick succession in the process.