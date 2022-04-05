RCB vs RR Man of the Match IPL 2022: Who was awarded Man of the Match Yesterday IPL match RCB vs RR?

RCB vs RR Man of the Match: The wicket-keeper batter from Royal Challengers Bangalore won the match award tonight.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have secured two crucial points after defeating Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets in a tight run-chase at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

Chasing a 170-run target in the 13th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League, Bangalore had lost four wickets for just seven runs to minimize all progress made by opening batters Faf du Plessis (29) and Anuj Rawat (26) via a 55-run opening stand.

However, a game-changing 67-run partnership for the sixth wicket between all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed (45) and veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik (44*) turned the tables propelling RCB to a victory with five balls to go.

With both the batters contributing for Royal Challengers for the second time in a row, the team management can be rest assured with respect to two in-form finishers.

RCB vs RR Man of the Match IPL 2022

Karthil, 36, targeted his Tamil Nadu-teammate Ravichandran Ashwin to score as many as 21 runs in the 14th over to get going initially. The right-hand batter eventually hit seven fours and a six at a strike rate of 191.30 to become a source of amazement for the fans.

Karthik might not have scored a half-century but his effort was enough to make him win the ‘Man of the Match’ award ahead of Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler (70*).

DK with the master class 😍🔥🔥🔥 What a signing he’s been @RCBTweets #PlayBold #IPL2022 — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) April 5, 2022

“When I went in, we needed 12 RPO and had to keep going. I train for these situations. To stay calm and know whom you can take down. I’ve tried to play as much white-ball cricket as possible, and prepare as many scenarios as possible,” Karthik told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.