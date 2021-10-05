RCB vs SRH Head to Head in IPL history | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad stats | IPL 2021 Match 52

RCB vs SRH Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 52nd match of IPL 2021.

The 52nd match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

In what is effectively a dead-rubber, the result of this match won’t have any effect on the points table. Royal Challengers, who have already qualified for the playoffs as the third team, would be wanting to continue their winning momentum in a bid to finish among the top two teams.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, have lost 10 and won two out of their 12 matches this season and won’t be able to qualify for the playoffs by any means. In such a situation, Kane Williamson and the team management would be keen to hand more opportunities to their reserve players.

As far as playing at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium is concerned, Bangalore have lost their last four matches here; winning only two out of the total seven matches. Similarly, Hyderabad have also struggled at this venue losing four and winning just two out of their six matches over the years.

RCB vs SRH Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 19

Matches won by RCB: 8

Matches won by SRH: 10

Matches played in India: 16 (RCB 7, SRH 8)

Matches played outside India: 3 (RCB 1, SRH 2)

RCB average score against SRH: 158

SRH average score against RCB: 167

Most runs for RCB: 564 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for SRH: 647 (David Warner)

Most wickets for RCB: 16 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most wickets for SRH: 15 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Most catches for RCB: 11 (AB de Villiers)

Most catches for SRH: 7 (David Warner)

The last time when RCB and SRH had faced each other was in the first leg of the season in Chennai when Virat Kohli and his men had registered a comfortable 6-run victory.