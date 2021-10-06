RCB vs SRH Man of the Match today IPL: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Royal Challengers vs Sunrisers IPL 2021 match?

RCB vs SRH Man of the Match: The captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad won the match award for contributing in both the innings.

During the 52nd match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 runs to register only their third victory of the season.

Asked to bat first by Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, Sunrisers had put on board 141/7 in 20 overs in the first innings. It was a 70-run partnership for the second wicket between Hyderabad opening batter Jason Roy (44) and captain Kane Williamson (31) which had played a pivotal role for their team.

With bowling figures of 4-0-33-3, Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel once again emerged as the pick of the bowlers for his team. Other than Patel, all-rounder Daniel Christian also picked a couple of wickets.

RCB vs SRH Man of the Match

Chasing a mediocre 142-run target at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, RCB were in the chase especially till the time all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was batting in the middle. However, Maxwell’s dismissal after scoring a hard-hitting 40 (25) brought SRH back into the match.

Disciplined bowling from each one of their bowlers witnessed Hyderabad restricting Bangalore to 137/6 in 20 overs. Needing 12 runs off four balls, veteran batter AB de Villiers (19*) couldn’t seal the chase against a composed Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Woohoooo we won 😘😘😘 — David Warner (@davidwarner31) October 6, 2021

Williamson, who had scored four fours whilst striking at 106.89 tonight, was declared the ‘Man of the Match’ for being part of a game-changing dismissal of Maxwell. Readers must note that Williamson’s second to none direct-hit had found Maxwell short of his crease in the 15th over.

“It’s been a really tough season but it was great to see these small improvements. The conditions are challenging and to see the fight and the heart in the second half was great to see. It was about trying to maximise the powerplay on this pitch.

“The ball held in the surface and you had to take a couple of steps back to go forward again. We got to a challenging total,” Williamson was quoted as saying by Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.