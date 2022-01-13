“Real superman”: Yuzi Chahal reacts to Rishabh Pant’s 4th Test century in IND vs SA Cape Town Test

Rishabh Pant’s 4th Test century: The Indian wicket-keeper batter now has Test centuries in four different continents.

India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant’s fourth Test century has provided their bowlers with a competitive total in what will be the last innings of this three-match series.

Walking in to bat under pressure on the back of lack of runs on the tour, Pant put all that behind to become the first-ever wicket-keeper batter to score away Test centuries in England, Australia and South Africa.

Pant, who has developed a knack of contributing significantly in India’s overseas victories, might have done the same after scoring 100* (139) with the help of six fours and four sixes at Newlands today.

India, who were leading by just 71 runs upon Pant’s arrival, have put forward a 212-run target against South Africa. Pant, who scored 100 out of the 140 runs which his team scored in his presence, has single-handedly changed the game for the visitors.

Pretty confident of his risky shots on Day 3, Pant refrained from repeating same mistakes on Thursday. As a result, the 24-year old player ended up scoring a century on a pitch where others have failed.

The highlight of Pant’s innings remained the ideal way in which he picked deliveries to take on the South African bowlers. An innings which was an epitome of “calculated risk”, Pant in full control of his batting proved as to why he is one of the biggest game-changers in modern-day cricket.

Twitter reactions on Rishabh Pant’s 4th Test century at Newlands

Real Superman 💪 what an innings bro @RishabhPant17 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/PZuOqpiHqd — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 13, 2022

A simply outstanding knock by @RishabhPant17 at a crucial stage! Well done.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/gdlTgfH3UE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 13, 2022

Incredible 💯 from #RishabhPant . Just two other batsmen reached double fingers and has single -handedly kept India in the game. Not just an ex-factor but one of India’s biggest match-winner in Test cricket. pic.twitter.com/8FqX1FrIIK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 13, 2022

