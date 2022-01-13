Rishabh Pant Test centuries: List of Rishabh Pant century in Test cricket

Rishabh Pant Test centuries: The Indian wicket-keeper batter is in the middle of a quintessential game-changing innings.

During the third day of the third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Cape Town, India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant’s eighth Test half-century saved the session for his team.

India, who had lost the crucial wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) within the first 12 balls of the day, were on the way of yet another batting collapse when Pant not just guarded an end but scored quick runs as well.

It was in the 23rd over when Pant got off the mark after scoring a couple of boundaries off South Africa spearhead Kagiso Rabada. Accompanied by captain Virat Kohli’s resolute defense from the other end, Pant played in the exact manner his team needed him to play at that point in time.

Pant, who usually faces criticism for gifting away his wicket by playing rash shots, didn’t change his approach but ensured that he picked the right balls while playing his archetype attacking shots. Calculated risk is what worked in Pant’s favour in the morning session at Newlands today.

On a day where he didn’t err in the execution of big shots, Pant taking on spinner Keshav Maharaj despite a fielder on the boundary saw him clearing the boundary without much discomfort.

It was on the third delivery of the 43rd over when Pant ran a couple of runs off Marco Jansen to complete his half-century. Dominant partner in a partnership with Kohli, India would be hoping for Pant to continue in this manner and reach the three-figure mark for the fourth time in his Test career.

Rishabh Pant Test centuries

A very good half century for Rishabh Pant under pressure. Keep going lad! 🙌🏼 #SAvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 13, 2022