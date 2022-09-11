“Really negative cricket”: Kane Williamson run out after mix-up with Glenn Phillips sums up New Zealand’s tour of Australia 2022

Kane Williamson run out: The captain of the visiting team was dismissed after being involved in a mix-up at the Cazaly’s Stadium.

During the third ODI of New Zealand’s tour of Australia 2022 in Cairns, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson failed to convert his start into something impact-generating resulting in a third consecutive failure on the tour.

It all happened on the third delivery of the 28th over when New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips cut Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. A certain call for a second run was executed poorly especially to find Williamson in the middle of nowhere.

Williamson, who perhaps was a bit puzzled around running the second run in the first place, stopped a bit initially. It was Williamson’s minute pause which appears to have changed Phillips’ mind as he completely refused the second despite first showing interest in it.

ALSO WATCH: Marnus Labuschagne’s hilarious unsuccessful appeal for an lbw against Finn Allen

Having had to stop for the second time, Williamson had to cover a lot of ground to avoid a dismissal. With Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne throwing a pinpoint throw form deep point to wicket-keeper Alex Carey, Williamson had no chance to return to the crease.

Kane Williamson run out after mix-up with Glenn Phillips

Fifth New Zealand batter to get out in a 268-run chase at the Cazaly’s Stadium tonight, Williamson returned to the pavilion after scoring 27 (56) at a disappointing strike rate of 48.21.

“Started and then a complete mix-up. Just really negative cricket, I think. Nice take from [Alex] Carey,” Fox Sports commentator described Williamson’s dismissal.

Lacking behind in a match for the third time in a row on this tour, New Zealand’s woes can be understood from the fact that Williamson is their highest run-scorer on the back of his 89 runs coming at substandard average and strike rate of 29.66 and 48.10 respectively.

Having lost six wickets, New Zealand need Phillips and all-rounder Mitchell Santner to stage a quick partnership in a bid to avoid a series whitewash.