“What is Marnus Labuschagne doing”: Marnus Labuschagne appeals hilariously for lbw against Finn Allen in AUS vs NZ 3rd ODI

Marnus Labuschagne made a hilarious LBW against Finn Allen in the 3rd match of Australia vs New Zealand ODI series.

Australia and New Zealand are playing the 3rd ODI of the 3-match ODI series a the Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns. New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first on a surface that was very tough for batting. David Warner was not playing the game for the Aussies, and Josh Inglis came to open the innings with Aaron Finch.

Finch, who was playing his last ODI match for Australia failed to impress again and got out for just 5 runs. Steven Smith proved his class with the bat and scored an excellent century on a tough surface. Marnus Labuschagne also scored a half-century and Australia finished with 267-5.

The batters of New Zealand again failed to impress and they lost their five wickets for just 112 runs. It will be tough for the batters to chase the target.

Marnus Labuschagne appeals hilariously against Finn Allen

An interesting incident happened during the 11th over of the New Zealand innings. Sean Abbott was bowling the 11th over for Australia and on the 5th ball, Abbott bowled a ball that nipped back in and trapped Finn Allen on the pads. There was a huge appeal against Finn Allen, but it was going down the leg side.

Finn missed the flick, and the ball hit his pads. Australians took the right decision and decided against taking the DRS on the umpire’s Paul Reiffel call. Although, the highlight of the ball was Marnus Labuchagne’s appeal. Marnus was appealing a lot, and the main thing was he was standing toward the covers. Even Commentators were talking about the same.

Marnus giving it his all in that lbw appeal 😂 #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/qJSVsrA2pH — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 11, 2022

Finn Allen came in place of Martin Guptill in this game, and he played a decent knock. He scored 35 runs in 38 balls with the help of five boundaries and one six. Cameron Green took the wicket of Allen, and Hazlewood completed the catch.