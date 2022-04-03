“Receiving Ranji Trophy cap the biggest moment in my career”: When Pravin Tambe revealed why earning the IPL cap was not the most special moment in his Cricketing career

Pravin Tambe revealed the most special moment in his Cricketing career and it is not when he made his IPL debut in the year 2013.

‘Kaun Pravin Tambe?‘ – The biopic made on the intriguing, arduous journey of a Maharashtra-born cricketer, who at the age of 41 stormed into the Indian Premier League (IPL) without playing a First Class game in all the preceding years, was released on April 1.

The adage ‘age is just a number’ could have never found a better exemplification, especially after Pravin Tambe made his mark in a format that was touted to be tailor-made for the young blood with fresh legs and a never-ending energy.

Having made his IPL debut at the age of 41 for the Rajasthan Royals in 2013, the leg-break bowler went on to play for four IPL seasons, and also represented his franchises in the Abu Dhabi T10 league and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) a couple of years ago.

In fact, he became the first Indian player have played in the CPL, representing the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Receiving his IPL cap, after which Tambe rose to the much-needed fame, recognition, and a platform to showcase his talent before the world, however, has not been the most biggest moment in his career.

Having toiled hard during his twenties and thirties playing in the grounds of Mumbai, Pravin Tambe finally made his maiden First-Class appearance for Mumbai following his debut IPL season in December 2013.

It is the moment of receiving his Ranji Trophy cap from former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, that was the biggest moment in his Cricketing career which brought him all the happiness in the world and left him teary-eyed.

“Honestly when I played the IPL, I wasn’t that happy. But, the moment I received my Mumbai cap from Wasim Jaffer, I became teary-eyed,” exclaimed Tambe during an interview with former India cricketer Aakash Chopra.

“When you decide to work for something with all your heart and soul, you do achieve it ultimately. The moment (of receiving his Ranji Trophy cap) made me believe in the same as I never thought I’d play at this level. After having played here for all these years, getting picked in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy side, was my single biggest feeling,” Tambe further added.

The now 50-year-old played two First-Class matches for Mumbai, and then also played a total of 6 List A games for the team, having made his debut in 2017 versus Gujarat.

Pravin Tambe IPL record

Having played mere three matches during his debut IPL season in 2013, Tambe turned on the heat in the following season for RR when he picked up 15 wickets across 13 innings, including a hat-trick against KKR, at an average of 23.73 at an impressive Economy rate of 7.26.

Overall, the leg-spinner picked 28 wickets across 33 IPL matches at an average of 30.46 and an Economy Rate of 7.75.

With him actively participating in various T20 franchise leagues, including the Abu Dhabi T10 league last year, Pravin Tambe will not feature ever again in an Indian Premier League season as it goes against the BCCI constitution.