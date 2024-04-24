“I Texted Him”: Peyton Manning Revisits Conversation With J.J. McCarthy About Prank Phone Call

J.J. McCarthy is set to be undeniably one of the most polarising picks this season. With the drafts just a few days away, the young Michigan QB is highly anticipated to be a top-10 pick despite being just a 21-year-old. Everyone knows he isn’t a finished product. His passing game leaves a lot to be desired but his playmaking in the end of the field and physicality more than makes up for it.

Peyton Manning saw a glimpse of this in the National Championship finals between Michigan and Washington. McCarthy’s performance impressed Manning leading him to calling the young QB. But what followed was a hilarious episode.

Speaking to Denver Sports, the Broncos legend was asked what he thought of J.J. McCarthy, who has been strongly linked with Sean Payton’s team. Manning revealed that he was impressed by his National Championship performance helping the Wolverines win 34-13. He hence decided to reach out to JJ and express his appreciation. He also invited JJ and his boys to a session at his training camp.

However, his messages weren’t acknowledged by the QB. This led to Manning texting again from the same number. It was then McCarthy realized that it was really ‘The Peyton Manning’ who had been managing him. He first thought it was a prank. The duo then exchanged wisdom, and Manning was left impressed by McCarthy’s curiosity and words at the end of the call.

“I actually had a conversation with JJ McCarthy the other day. I texted him stoked after the National Championship. I never met him but invited them to our football camp and like Harbaugh wouldn’t let him miss a workout, so he didn’t get to go and so I just reached out and said hey man congratulations you know, wish you the best of luck in your next chapter. And I guess he thought it was a prank because he never called me back. So I texted him Monday, you know from the same number and he’s like oh it really is you. I thought that somebody was pranking me, so I just kind of wish him luck and he said he I would love to ask you some questions. So he called me back and the boy was impressive to talk to.

When asked if he thinks McCarthy will be picked by Denver, Manning did agree that Denver’s very interested in JJ per his knowledge. However it all depends on the draft dynamics, reasoned Manning.

I know Denver’s very interested in him and sounded like you know this is a place he’d love to come to. But it’s a little bit out of his control.”

It’s no secret that Broncos fans are clamoring to have a top QB prospect after Russell Wilson’s dismal stint. But there is no guarantee that the Broncos will be able to pick him. Hence many fans are clamouring for McCarthy to pull an Eli Manning and join the Broncos.

Can J.J. McCarthy Pull an Eli Manning?

As per the latest betting odds from BetMGM, the odds are 350+ on the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos. This means that the general consensus favors the Patriots and Broncos equally. But what if the Patriots pick J.J.? Will he pull an Eli and leave them to join HC Sean Payton’s tutelage who in theory can maximise McCarthy’s talents? While it sounds sweet on paper, it’s highly unlikely. Andrew Mason, co-host of Orange and Blue Today reveals why.

As per Andrew, J.J. firstly isn’t someone to pull off an Eli. Secondly, the main teams linked with him apart from the Broncos are the Vikings and the Patriots. The Vikings in particular in today’s date serve as an equally good destination for McCarthy along with a great coach in Kevin O’Connell. Thus keeping these factors in mind, it’s unlikely to see something shocking happen if the Michigan QB doesn’t join the Broncos.

“He could play draft hard ball like Manning did 20 years ago and say, ‘Hey I want to come to Denver’. But that’s not the type of person and Prospect J.J. McCarthy is. I think in his experience, if he ended up with Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota he’d be feeling pretty good. I think if he ends up with Denver and Sean Payton, he’d be feeling pretty good as well.”

Pulling an Eli has been excessively used lately. While an act of disregarding a team that has picked you and choosing the team that you really want can be seen as an ultimate form of dedication, it also sets a precedent that if things go wrong, the same can happen to you.