Record Run Chase In Birmingham Tests: Highest 4th Innings Score At Edgbaston

Gurpreet Singh
|Published June 19, 2023

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root had helped England register the highest-successful Test run-chase in Birmingham. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

Australia will have to register their highest successful run-chase at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham to win the ongoing first Ashes 2023 Test against Australia. Four wickets apiece from the Aussie skipper Pat Cummins (4/63) and off-spinner Nathan Lyon (4/80) have placed the visitors right back into the contest as an exciting final day’s play awaits the fans.

It was this very English side which had accomplished a record run-chase in Birmingham Tests just the previous year in July against India. In fact, they are the only side to have chased down a target in excess of the 300-run mark across the 55 Tests in the city since the year 1902.

Having said that, Australia can take inspiration from their experience during Ashes 2005 when they were in a nearly similar situation during the fourth innings of the Edgbaston Test match. Chasing the target of 282 back then, the Aussies had agonizingly fallen short by 2 runs as England registered a win for the ages.

As for the ongoing match, Australia are required to chase down the target of 281 runs. With seven wickets in the bank, the Pat Cummins-led side require another 174 runs on the final day.

Record Run Chase In Birmingham Tests

As mentioned above, England had registered a record run-chase in Birmingham during the one-off Test match against India in 2022. Centuries from Joe Root (142*) and Jonny Bairstow (114*) during the fourth innings had helped them chase down the target of 378 runs, with seven wickets still remaining in the bank.

If Australia are to win tomorrow, they will have to accomplish a joint second-highest successful run-chase in the format at this venue.

S.No.TargetTeamOppositionYear
1378EnglandIndia2022
2281South AfricaEngland2008
3208EnglandNew Zealand1999
4152West IndiesEngland1991
5121EnglandIndia1996

 

Highest 4th Innings Score At Edgbaston

Australia are placed on the third spot in the list of highest 4th innings score at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. The tail-enders in Shane Warne (42), Brett Lee (43), and Michael Kasprowicz (20) had managed to pull of off a near miracle, chasing the 282-run target during the Ashes 2005.

However, as mentioned above, they had lost the match by 2 runs as Kasprowicz couldn’t get out of the way of a Steve Harmison bouncer and got caught by the wicket-keeper.

S.No.ScoreTeamOppositionYear
1378/3EnglandIndia2022
2283/5South AfricaEngland2008
3279AustraliaEngland2005
4277IndiaEngland1967
5230New ZealandEngland1990

