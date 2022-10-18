Reece Topley injury update: Will English left-arm pacer play England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?

Reece Topley injury update: England’s left-arm pacer got injured ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super-12 match against Afghanistan.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, it is safe to say the English team is one of the favourites to lift the trophy. Ahead of the tournament, they defeated the defending champions Australia by 2-0, and they will enjoy the conditions here.

England started their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-ups with an emphatic victory over Pakistan, where the side chased 161 runs in just 14.4 overs. The way English batters are batting, it will be really tough for the opposition bowlers to stop them. This will be England’s first ICC tournament under the leadership of Jos Buttler.

England’s all-rounder Liam Livingstone made his comeback from injury was on the song in the match against Pakistan. However, the team has suffered a latest injury setback ahead of their Super-12 match against Afghanistan.

Reece Topley injury update

Ahead of the Super-12 stage, the English team suffered an injury scare. England’s left-arm pacer Reece Topley rolled his ankle while training, he is a doubt for the opening game against Afghanistan. He got injured ahead of the warm-up match against Pakistan, where he did not bowl an over.

England Cricket released an official statement where they confirmed Topley’s injury and said that he will be assessed ahead of the match against Afghanistan.

“England seamer Reece Topley rolled his left ankle during a fielding drill in Brisbane on Monday afternoon before England’s warm-up fixture against Pakistan at the Gabba. He will be assessed throughout this week ahead of England’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup opening fixture against Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday,” England Cricket’s official statement read.

🚨 NEWS 🚨 Reece Topley is being assessed after rolling his ankle at the Gabba yesterday. 🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/Lv9gn9ixJj — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) October 18, 2022

Topley has done great for England in white-ball cricket this season. In T20Is, he is the highest wicket-taker for the English side this year with 17 wickets in 16 matches at an economy of 7.80. Topley has been through a lot of injury setbacks in the past well.

If Topley’s injury is serious, England have a left-arm pace backup in Tymal Mills in the reserves, whereas Richard Gleeson is another pacer available in the reserves for England.