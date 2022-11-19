“Reels kam kar, bhai”: Shubman Gill’s funny advice to Yuzi Chahal around Instagram reels

Indian batter Shubman Gill is certainly one of the highly-rated players in the Indian cricketing circuit. He recently appeared on a Punjabi talk show where he talked about his different co-players, and it was certainly a fun session.

Gill has represented India in 11 tests and 12 ODIs, whereas he is still waiting for his T20I debut. He has been called up to the Indian T20I side on the ongoing New Zealand tour, but the first match got abandoned due to rain. Gill recently scored a brilliant century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Gill has been the regular opening partner of Shikhar Dhawan, and both of them are expected to open in the ODIs against New Zealand as well. Gill said that he loves batting with Shikhar at the top as he is a very chill guy to bat with.

Shubman Gill’s funny advice to Yuzi Chahal around Instagram reels

Shubman Gill recently appeared on season 2 of the show “Dil Diyan Gallan” on Zee Punjabi which is hosted by actress Sonam Bajwa. In one of the segments, he was asked to give some advice to his fellow cricketers. Talking about Yuzvendra Chahal, Gill asked him to make lesser reels on Instagram. He said that Chahal should not stop making reels, but just limit them.

“Reels kam kar bhai, please,” Shubman Gill said on the show.

Gill advised Ishan Kishan to be more disciplined. It was seen in Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2018 Netflix documentary too that Ishan was advised to be a little more disciplined by Mahela Jayawardene and his doctors as well. It was seen that Ishan was not strict with his diet, and his sleeping pattern was also not great.

To Rishabh Pant, Gill asked him to give more clarifications about things. Gill said that Shikhar Dhawan has a funny habit to forget things, and he even forgets about the bowlers’ overs in between the game.