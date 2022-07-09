Richard Gleeson age: Who is Richard Gleeson? Richard Gleeson T20 stats

Richard Gleeson age: English pacer Richard Gleeson is making his debut for England in the 2nd T20I match against India in Birmingham.

England and India are up against each other in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match T20I series at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. This is a do-or-die game for the hosts, where they won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma said that he would have batted first anyhow. India made four changes to their playing eleven, where Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were drafted into the side.

“We would have batted first. Looks like a good pitch, it has been used before for the Blast game. We have four changes,” Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

Richard Gleeson age

English captain Jos Buttler announced at the toss that the team has made two changes for the 2nd T20I match. The pace duo of Reece Topley and Tymal Mills is replaced by Richard Gleeson and David Willey. Gleeson is making his T20I debut for England, and Stokes said that he is excited about Gleeson’s debut.

“Excited for him (Gleeson) to make his debut today,” Ben Stokes said at the toss.

Richard Gleeson to make his international debut, while David Willey also comes in. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli open the batting for India. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bCF5kGhKd1 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 9, 2022

English pacer Richard Gleeson is making his debut at an age of 34 years and 219 days. He will turn 35 this December. Gleeson made his debut in 2016 only for the Northamptonshire against Worcestershire, whereas his last T20 was in 2022 for Northamptonshire against Birmingham Bears.

Gleeson has scalped 73 T20 wickets in 66 matches at an economy of 7.96. He has also played in Big Bash League and Bangladesh Premier League for Melbourne Renegades and Rangpur Riders, respectively. In the Hundred cricket, he represents Manchester Originals.

Gleeson had a brilliant T20 Blast 2022 season with Lancashire which earned him a place in the England’s squad, where he scalped 23 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 7.83.