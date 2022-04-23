Rahul Tripathi IPL auction 2022 price: Rahul Tripathi vs RCB stats and record

Rahul Tripathi vs RCB stats: Rahul Tripathi has been one of the best batters of the tournament this season, and he will be up against RCB’s bowlers.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 36th league game of the Indian Premier League. The game will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their initial two games, and they are on a run of three successive wins. The bowling of the Hyderabad has been great this season, and the batting has also done well lately. Rahul Tripathi has been the best batter of the Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.

Rahul Tripathi IPL auction 2022 price

Indian batter Rahul Tripathi has been one of the most underrated Indian batters in the Indian Premier League. Rahul Tripathi kept his base price at INR 40 Lacs in the IPL 2022 auction. Chennai Super Kings were quite quick in starting the bid for Rahul Tripathi. Kolkata Knight Riders also wanted him back.

Both of them were aggressively fighting for acquiring the services of Rahul, but the bid reached INR 6 crores in no time. Sunrisers Hyderabad came joined the race at INR 6.50 crores. Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad kept fighting until the end, and SRH got him for INR 8.50 crores.

The signing of Rahul Tripathi has certainly been brilliant for the Sunrisers Hyderabad so far.

Rahul Tripathi vs RCB stats

Rahul Tripathi has played 10 games against Royal Challengers Bangalore, and he possesses a decent record against them. He has scored 244 runs against them at an average of 40.67, courtesy of one half-century. 80* has been Rahul’s highest score against RCB and his strike-rate has been 129.10.

Rahul Tripathi has scored 205 runs at an average of 51.25, whereas he also has a staggering strike-rate of 173.72. He has scored one half-century this season. He has been the best batter of the Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.