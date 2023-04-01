Rishabh Pant Health Update: How is Delhi Capitals’ Captain Now?

Rishabh Pant has recovered pretty well after the car crash on December 30.

It was not even a week ago when the former Indian cricketers in Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and S Sreesanth had posted expressed their happiness via their social media handles, with the way the star Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was recovering after a couple of successful knee surgeries.

In the pictures, Pant’s right knee was seen strapped up and placed on a table in order to provide it the required support. For those unaware, the car-crash on December 30 has resulted in a tear in three of his knee ligaments – anterior cruciate ligament, posterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament, all of which are necessary for movement and stability.

However, after three months of everything that transpired, the 25-year-old finds himself ruled out of the ongoing IPL season, the World Test Championship (WTC) final, and most likely the ODI World Cup in India later this year as well.

Brotherhood is everything ..family is where our heart is..wishing our brother @RishabhPant17 the very best and fast recovery @harbhajan_singh @sreesanth36 pic.twitter.com/7ngs4HKPVX — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 25, 2023

Update: Rishabh Pant was discharged last week itself. Doctors have given him some parameters to judge his recovery. He will be assessed in a few days if he attains those parameters. He is doing well and feeling at a better place already! — Arani Basu (@AraniBasuTOI) February 10, 2023

Rishabh Pant Health Update

Not even a week ago, Rishabh featured in an advertisement of a popular food delivery brand wherein he’s seen exclaiming that he’s back to play again, although not on the field of play.

He does seem to have recovered quite well, but is still quite some weeks away to even resume with his running sessions. He has although, started walking with the help of a single-crutch.

Grateful for small thing, big things and everything in between. 🙏#RP17 pic.twitter.com/NE9Do72Thr — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 15, 2023

As per a report from the ESPNcricinfo, his rehabilitation and further recovery process will take place under the tutelage of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who has previously worked with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah amongst other top cricketers.

“I’m the 13th player” – Rishabh Pant

Hours ago when the Delhi Capitals (DC) twitter handle asked its followers to predict the playing XI for the team’s ongoing match against the Lucknow Super Giants, Pant replied by stating that because of the impact player rule this season, he’ll be the 13th player in the team, or else would have played as the 12th man.

I am 13 th player coz of impact rule otherwise would have been 12 th man 😊😊😊❤️ — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) April 1, 2023

However, the highlight of ongoing contest so far is the lovely gesture by the DC camp, as they placed Pant’s jersey atop their dug-out perhaps to send him the message back home as to how much he is valued and missed by the franchise.

Great gesture by Delhi Capitals 📷 The team has decided to put a Rishabh Pant jersey in the dugout.#IPL2023 #LSGvDC #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/MHXLygUrF2 — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) April 1, 2023

For more Cricket-related news, click here.