Rishabh Pant vs Rajasthan Royals stats and last 5 innings list: Rishabh Pant vs R Ashwin IPL records

Rishabh Pant vs Rajasthan Royals stats: The captain of Delhi Capitals will be playing his eighth match against Rajasthan Royals tonight.

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will be locking horns against each other in the 34th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League in Mumbai tonight.

In the six matches that they’ve played this season till now, Delhi have won and lost three matches each to be at the sixth position on the points table. Rajasthan, on the contrary, are at the third position on the back of winning four and losing two out of their first six IPL 2022 matches.

Rishabh Pant vs Rajasthan Royals stats

Set to play his eighth match against Royals at the Wankhede Stadium tonight, Pant would want to elongate his praiseworthy batting form against this opposition.

In his previous seven IPL matches against RR, Pant’s 300 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 60 and 164.84 respectively with the help of four half-centuries.

Pant, who has scored 29 fours and 14 sixes against RR in the IPL, had scored a career-best 78* (36) with the help of six fours and four sixes in a successful 192-run chase at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium three years ago.

Behind the wickets, Pant has grabbed seven catches and affected three stumping dismissals in seven matches against Rajasthan.

Runs Balls Ground Year 24 24 Abu Dhabi 2021 51 32 Mumbai 2021 5 9 Sharjah 2020 53* 38 Delhi 2019 78* 36 Jaipur 2019

Rishabh Pant vs R Ashwin IPL records

Pant, who will face ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the middle-overs, would be eager to improve his record against him. In four previous IPL innings, Pant has scored 18 (18) at a strike rate of 100 against Ashwin. While Pant has managed to not get out against Ashwin, a player of his potential would want to dominate proceedings against Ashwin tonight.