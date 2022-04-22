Warner vs Boult head to head: David Warner vs Rajasthan Royals stats in IPL history

Warner vs Boult head to head: The opening batter from Delhi Capitals will be up against an in-form comprehensive bowling attack tonight.

Originally scheduled to be played in Pune tonight, the 34th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will now be played in Mumbai.

The development means that the iconic Wankhede Stadium will be hosting the highest number of league matches (21) this season. Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, on the other hand, will be hosting the lowest number of league matches (13) assuming that no more matches receives a change in venue due to COVID-19.

Warner vs Boult head to head IPL stats

Having scored three consecutive half-centuries after an initial failure this season, Delhi Capitals opening batter David Warner will be up against an in-form comprehensive bowling attack tonight.

The first of Warner’s challenges in this match would be against Rajasthan Royals spearhead Trent Boult. In their previous four IPL encounters, Warner has scored just 23 (21) with the help of four fours at a strike rate of 109.52 without getting out even once.

As far as T20Is are concerned, Warner’s record isn’t even this good against Boult. In four innings at the highest level, Warner has scored 15 (24) at a strike rate of 62.50 getting out twice in the process.

David Warner vs Rajasthan Royals stats in IPL history

Warner, who has played four and eight matches for Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) and Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royals respectively, has scored 389 runs at an average and strike rate of 32.42 and 125.08 respectively including three half-centuries.

Warner’s career-best IPL knock against RR had come for Delhi in Delhi when he had scored 77 (56) including nine fours and a six in an unsuccessful 166-run chase. Readers must note that Warner has grabbed 10 catches and affected a couple of run-outs in 12 IPL matches against this opposition.