Robin Uthappa retirement: Is Robin Uthappa retired from IPL?

Robin Uthappa retirement: The 36-year-old last played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 15th season of the IPL this year.

Team India’s right-handed batter, and an important part of the MS Dhoni-led side that lifted the inaugural edition of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in 2007, Robin Uthappa, has decided to retire from all forms of Indian Cricket.

“It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you all!,”, remarked Uthappa, before thanking each and everyone involved in his journey so far, as he took to his social media handle to break the news.

It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GvWrIx2NRs — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 14, 2022

Uthappa, who commenced his domestic career for Karnataka in the 2002-03 season, played his last competitive Cricket match for the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 2022, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The 36-year-old scored 934 runs across 46 ODIs for India and 249 runs in 13 T20Is, at an average of 25.94 and 24.90 respectively, having last represented his country during the limited-Overs tour of Zimbabwe in 2015.

Robin Uthappa retirement: Has Uthappa retired from the IPL as well?

Perhaps having his eyes set on participating in the various T20 leagues outside BCCI’s ambit, Uthappa, following Suresh Raina from around a week ago, will now have to do away with the IPL as well.

Despite him being roped in by the CSK ahead of the previous season mega auction at the base price of INR 2 Crore, Uthappa will, after today’s decision, no longer take part in the cash-rich league, which will begin with its 16th season next year.

Robin Uthappa IPL record

Uthappa featured in all the 15 seasons of the IPL, while representing as many as six franchises – Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals.

Across 205 IPL matches in his career, the right-hander amassed 4952 runs at a strike rate of 130.35 and an average of 27.51, with the help of 27 half-centuries.

He was a crucial part of CSK that lifted the 2021 IPL title, and was also an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders that had won the title in 2012 and 2014 under Gautam Gambhir.