Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya: Trent Boult provides massive injury update about Rohit and Hardik ahead of KKR clash

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya: Mumbai Indians’ two premium players had missed their last match against Chennai Super Kings.

Indian Premier League defending champions Mumbai Indians are slated to face Kolkata Knight Riders in their second match of the second leg of the 14th season of the tournament in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

Having both won and lost four matches out of the eight that they’ve played this season, Indians are at the fourth position on the points table despite not playing their best cricket till now.

Facing Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Sunday, Mumbai had failed to chase a 157-run target in the absence of star players namely Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

Will Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya play vs KKR?

MI, who took the field at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the absence of Sharma and Pandya, would be wanting for both of them to return back to the Playing XI as soon as possible.

Speaking on the eve of the match on a video posted by Indians, fast bowler Trent Boult talked about Sharma and Pandya’s injuries. While the left-arm bowler didn’t confirm their availability for the match against Knight Riders, he did open up on them as part of a “precautionary measure”.

“They both are recovering very well. In terms of selection for the next game, I’m not too sure what is going on there but I know that day by day they’re improving. It was more of a precaution for them to have that extra bit of rest the other night against Chennai [Super Kings].

“Two vital players for Mumbai XI’s line-up and we’re desperate to get them back. So, fingers crossed, they’re good and raring to go in the next couple of games,” Boult said in a video posted on Mumbai’s Twitter handle.

An experience ranging in vicinity of 300 IPL matches, Sharma and Pandya’s absence has it in it to hurt MI for the duo forms a crucial part of their core group.