Rohit Sharma as T20 captain: Rohit Sharma captaincy record in T20 International

When Virat Kohli left the T20 captaincy ahead of the T20 World Cup, it was clear that Rohit will be his deputy. Rohit has been captained India quite a few times in the absence of Virat Kohli has well.

Rohit’s captaincy powers have already been proved in the IPL. He was made the captain of Mumbai Indians midway in 2013 when Ricky Ponting left the position in between. Rohit Sharma led the struggling Mumbai Indians to the title of IPL in 2013. He is now the most successful captain of the IPL with five IPL titles under his belt. Under him, MI won the title in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Rohit Sharma first led India in T20Is in 2017 against Sri Lanka. India thrashed the Sri Lankan side by 3-0 and completed a white-wash in the series. He also won the Nidahas tri-series in Sri Lanka. Under Rohit’s captaincy, India have just lost a single series in T20Is. New Zealand defeated them by 2-1 in the 2019 series.

After becoming the permanent T20I captain, India have won both of their series under Rohit. They white-washed New Zealand at home by 3-0. The recent series win came against West Indies, where India defeated West Indies by eight runs to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Won T20I series against New Zealand (3-0)

Won ODI series against West Indies (3-0)

Won T20I series against West Indies (2-0) * Three consecutive series win for India’s new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma 👏👏#RohitSharma #ODIs #T20Is #Cricket #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/4TJ42hSsKc — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) February 19, 2022

Under Rohit, India have played 24 T20Is, where they have won 20 games. The winning percentage under Rohit in T20Is has been 83.33 so far. The performance of the Indian side under Rohit has been incredible so far. He has taken some unorthodox decisions, and it has gone right for him so far.

The biggest test of Rohit’s captaincy caliber will be the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. After a miserable World Cup in 2021, the Indian team would want to improve. The tournament will be played in Australia and Rohit loves batting as well in the Aussie conditions.

Rohit Sharma has scored 3256 T20I runs at 33.22, whereas he has scored over 9000 T20 runs overall.