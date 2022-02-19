Cricket

Rohit Sharma as T20 captain: Rohit Sharma captaincy record in T20 International

Rohit Sharma as T20 captain: Rohit Sharma captaincy record in T20 International
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"People are bored of Erik Spoelstra's greatness, and it s**ks": Dwyane Wade campaigns for Coach Spo to be crowned Coach of the Year in light of the Heat being the top seed in the eastern conference 
Next Article
“I did what it takes to win”: Cole Anthony takes it to Twitter after hilariously dropping down his shorts in hopes to distract Desmond Bane from shooting the game-winning free-throw
Cricket Latest News
Rohit Sharma as T20 captain: Rohit Sharma captaincy record in T20 International
Rohit Sharma as T20 captain: Rohit Sharma captaincy record in T20 International

Rohit Sharma as T20 captain: The SporsRush brings you the record of Rohit Sharma as…