Rohit Sharma Barsapara Cricket Stadium T20 stats: Rohit Sharma vs Kagiso Rabada head to head record in T20

Rohit Sharma Barsapara Cricket Stadium: The Indian captain will be playing only his second T20I at this venue.

The second of three India vs South Africa T20Is will be played in Guwahati tonight. Only the fourth international match to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, it has it in it to decide the winner of a three-match series.

India, who had won the first match in Thiruvananthapuram, will have eyes on another victory to register a series win. Been at the wrong end of a batting collapse on Wednesday, South Africa have a lot of scope for improvement especially in their batting department.

#TeamIndia is all geared up for the 2nd T20I against South Africa. Will they seal the series today? LIVE action commences at 7 PM IST.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/OQOPKC8JwW — BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2022

Rohit Sharma Barsapara Cricket Stadium T20 stats

Out for a duck in the last match, India captain Rohit Sharma will be keen to contribute significantly on Sunday. With his high-risk T20I batting strategy yielding mixed results till now, Sharma would want to bag a substantial innings under his belt before ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Sharma’s only T20I innings at this venue had come in the only completed T20I here. Opening the batting while batting first against Australia back then, Sharma had scored 8 (3) with the help of two fours off Jason Behrendorff. Readers must note that this is also Sharma’s lone T20 innings at the Barsapara Stadium.

Rohit Sharma vs Kagiso Rabada head to head record in T20

Dismissed by South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada on the second ball that he faced at the Greenfield International Stadium, Sharma will be up against the right-arm pacer again tonight.

In his previous 11 T20 encounters against Rabada, Sharma has scored 70 (56) with the help of eight fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 125. Rabada, who has dismissed Sharma thrice in T20s, had dismissed him for the first time in T20Is in the previous match. In five T20I encounters, Sharma has scored 33 (31) at a strike rate of 106.45 against Rabada.