Rohit Sharma brand ambassador list: How much does Rohit Sharma charge for an endorsement?

Rohit Sharma brand ambassador list: The SportsRush brings you the list of endorsements done by Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been enjoying some success in white-ball cricket with the Indian team. The record IPL-winning captain Rohit was appointed as the Indian captain after the last T20 World Cup. It is safe to say that Rohit has done pretty well as captain till now in his tenure.

Rohit is one of the best white-ball cricketers to ever play the game and his number speaks for himself. Apart from on-field heroics, Rohit has one of the most popular figures amongst the brands as well. The off-field popularity of Rohit has certainly grown over the last few years.

Rohit, who holds the record for the highest individual score in the history of ODI cricket has over 25 million followers on his Instagram handle. He also has 21 million followers on Twitter.

Rohit Sharma brand ambassador list

Amongst the current lot of Indian players, it is safe to say that Rohit Sharma is the most demanded player in terms of brand endorsements after Virat Kohli. The popularity of Rohit has grown over the years, and the tag of Indian captain certainly increased his brand value exponentially.

Often known as Hitman, Rohit has been endorsing brands of different categories, and global brands like Hublot and Adidas are also a part of that list. He is the brand ambassador of La Liga in India, and it is a pretty huge achievement on its own. According to Financial Express, Rohit charges around Rs 5 crores per deal.

The craze of cricket in India is crazy, and the popularity of cricketers is next to none. Rohit is one of the most loved Indian players and is normal that his brand endorsement charges have gone over the roof as well. It is safe to say that the brand value of Rohit will only increase if he continues to deliver as captain.

Talking about his endorsements, Rohit has been associated with many brands. Apart from Hublot, La Liga and Adidas, CEAT is the bat sponsor of Rohit Sharma.

Lays, Relispray, Dream 11, Noise, IIFL Gold Loans, Oppo, Sharp, CricKingdom, Trusox, New Era, Aristocrat, Rasna, Oakley, Massimo Batteries, Vega, Nissan, Finance Keeper, GoIbivo, Vodafone DTH, Walkaroo, Tag, Royal Stag etc are some other brand endorsed by the Indian captain.