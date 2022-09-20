Rohit Sharma captaincy record in T20 International: Is Rohit Sharma a good captain in T20I?

Rohit Sharma captaincy record in T20 International: The Indian all-format skipper has had a great journey so far while leading in T20Is.

During the first T20I of the ongoing Australia tour of India at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Australia have nailed a challenging run-chase by 4 wickets, to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

En route the target of 209, the Aaron Finch-led side were off to a fiery 39-run stand for the opening wicket in mere 3.3 Overs, with Cameron Green (61 off 30), opening the innings for the first time in Australian colours, decimating the Indian new ball bowlers right from the get-go.

Yeh bowling attack nahi bowling surrender hai. — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) September 20, 2022

Post Finch’s dismissal as well, Green carried on with his onslaught along Steve Smith next, as the duo stitched together a 70-run stand off mere 40 deliveries for the second wicket, to go up and running with the steep chase.

With 100 runs required off the last ten Overs, and nine wickets in the bank, Australia were in the driver’s seat despite losing three wickets within the next three Overs.

However, with the entire batting line-up having made their minds up to play risk-free Cricket, there was no stopping for the Aussies tonight, as they accomplished the target with four deliveries to spare.

Matthew Wade (45* off 21) handed some hefty blows during the 18th Over (22 runs) and the penultimate Over (16 runs) to show the Mohali crowd, that they are the World Champions for a reason.

Rohit Sharma captaincy record in T20 International

In terms of number of wins, Rohit Sharma had, after team India’s victory versus Hong Kong in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, become the second- most successful Indian skipper in the format, surpassing Virat Kohli (30 wins), with 31 wins across mere 37 T20Is.

Despite India losing the next matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka to crash out of the Asia Cup, and after losing tonight’s encounter versus Australia in Mohali, Rohit, is still India’s best T20I captain so far, in terms of win percentage, which currently stands at 77.50.

Overall, across 40 T20I matches as captain, the 35-year-old has notched-up 31 victories under his belt, while losing nine.