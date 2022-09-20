Mohali Cricket Stadium records: PCA Mohali Stadium T20 records and highest innings total

Mohali Cricket Stadium records: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium will be hosting a T20 after three years tonight.

Been hosting international cricket since 1993, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium will be hosting its 45th match in the form of the first of three India vs Australia T20I tonight. Having hosted an India-Sri Lanka Test match earlier this year, 2022 will be the eighth instance of Mohali hosting more than one bilateral match in a year.

As far as T20s are concerned, the shortest format has returned to the city after three years. Since India-South Africa T20I in 2019, Mohali hasn’t even hosted a domestic T20.

While India have won all the three T20Is played at this venue, Australia have won and lost a match each here. A solitary India-Australia T20I at the PCA Stadium had witnessed former India captain Virat Kohli scoring a mind-blowing and match-winning 82* (51) in a 161-run chase six years ago.

Mohali Cricket Stadium records

Highest run-scorer in Mohali T20Is are Virat Kohli (154), Yuvraj Singh (81), Martin Guptill (80), Sharjeel Khan (77) and Virender Sehwag (64). Among players taking part in this series, Steven Smith (63), Glenn Maxwell (61) and Aaron Finch (58) have scored more than 50 runs at this venue.

Highest T20I wicket-takers at the PCA Stadium are James Faulkner (6), Yuvraj Singh (4), Hardik Pandya (3), Deepak Chahar (2) and Adam Milne (2). As far as bowlers participating in this series are concerned, Adam Zampa has picked a couple of wickets and is followed by the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin (1), Jasprit Bumrah (1) and Josh Hazlewood (1).

Among fielders playing this series, Kohli (2), Josh Hazlewood (1) and Dinesh Karthik (1) have grabbed catches in Mohali T20Is.

Highest innings total in Mohali T20Is

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 211/4 19.1 India Sri Lanka 2009 206/7 20 Sri Lanka India 2009 193/4 20 Australia Pakistan 2016 180/5 20 New Zealand Pakistan 2016 172/8 20 Pakistan Australia 2016

Highest innings total in Mohali T20Is is also the highest successful run-chase at this venue in this format. It was 13 years ago when individual half-centuries by Sehwag and Yuvraj had sealed a 207-run chase with five balls to spare.

Overall, highest T20 innings total at this venue belongs to Chennai Super Kings against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) during Indian Premier League 2008. Only the second century in the IPL, former Australia batter Michael Hussey had scored 116* (54) to power CSK to 240/5 in 20 overs.