Rohit Sharma IPL sixes total: Rohit Sharma number of sixes IPL history

Rohit Sharma IPL sixes total: The Mumbai Indians skipper hit his 200th six for the franchise during GT versus MI IPL 2022 match.

During the 51st match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma completed a total of 200 sixes for his franchise during his team’s fixture against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

It happened during the final delivery of only the second Over of the match being bowled by the West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph. Rohit nonchalantly flicked the length ball around the off-stump bowled by Joseph, towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum, as the ball also hit the sponsor’s car glass to bring up the landmark moment.

Going through a lean patch of form in the ongoing season, the 35-year-old looked in quite some touch in the ongoing match, as he scored a fluent and classy 43 off mere 28 deliveries, with the help of 5 Fours and two Sixes,

However, he yet again failed to cross the 50-run mark, as he was dismissed Leg Before Wicket (LBW) off Rashid Khan during the eighth Over, with the Indian team skipper attempting to play the reverse sweep.

Rohit Sharma IPL sixes total

Playing for MI since the 2011 edition of the IPL, Rohit has become only the second player, after West Indies’ Kieron Pollard to hit 200 Sixes for the franchise.

While Pollard has hit 222 Sixes for MI till date, Rohit has 201 of those under his belt.

The MI skipper took a total of 178 matches to reach the landmark moment.

Overall, in the IPL history, Rohit Sharma has hit a total of 238 Sixes while playing for the Deccan Chargers (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).

It is worth of a mention that Rohit had played for the now defunct Deccan Chargers for three initial seasons of the marquee till the 2010 edition.