Rohit Sharma Last 10 T20 innings: How many runs has Rohit Sharma scored in last 10 T20Is

Rohit Sharma Last 10 T20 innings: Team India’s new captain in the shortest format of the game has been in stellar form off late in T20Is

Having already won the ongoing home T20I series by taking an unassailable of 2-0, Team India, led by Rohit Sharma are set for a series whitewash against New Zealand with the 3rd T20I currently underway at the Eden Gardens at Kolkata.

Rohit Sharma has been in quite some decent form off late in the shortest format of the game. In the aforementioned series as well, the 34-year-old is the leading run scorer so far, amassing a total of 159 runs in the 3 innings, which includes two half-centuries.

Barring an ordinary show in the first two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup in UAE, Rohit roared back with scores of 74, 30, and 56 against Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia in the next three matches to prove his pedigree.

Rohit Sharma Last 10 T20 innings

Talking about his last 10 innings in the shortest version, Rohit Sharma has scored a total of 409 runs at an average of 40.9, including today’s innings of 56 off 31 deliveries as well. The right-hander has struck at total of 5 half-centuries in the process.

Rohit Sharma has in fact been brilliant overall at the Eden Gardens- the venue where the encounter is taking place currently.

Across 8 International Matches that Rohit Sharma has played at Eden Gardens, he has an average of 69.44. In T20Is however, he averages 24 but also strikes at 150 runs per 100 deliveries.

In the IPL, he avgs 47 at this venue at a SR of 139.7. His only IPL hundred has also come at this venue.